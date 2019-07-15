Holyoke man arrested after allegedly shooting gun in the air

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is being held without the right to bail after an officer allegedly saw him shooting his gun in the air at the intersection of Appleton and Elm Streets on Friday.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News the officer, who was working a nearby construction detail, ran toward the suspect and arrested him at gunpoint. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Rafael Cruz-Ayala, of Holyoke.

Cruz-Ayala allegedly fired five rounds prior to his arrest. Albert said a sixth round and heroin were recovered when officers seized the gun and took him into custody.

“Numerous other subjects were present in the area and began jeering and taunting detectives and officers who arrived to assist,” Albert said. “A potted plant and other items were thrown down at the officers from 3 stories above nearly striking them.”

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Cruz-Ayala was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Friday on charges of:

Carrying / Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Possession of Ammo without an FID Card

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

Possession of Class A (Heroin)

He’s being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing in court.

Albert called the area where the incident happened a, “known hot spot for drugs, guns, and gang activities.”