Holyoke man arrested after allegedly stabbing CHD Clinician

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a CHD Clinician Friday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, police received a report of a stabbing around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the area on Ivy Avenue and Dwight Street. Holyoke dispatchers learned the suspect had ran away from the incident. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man bleeding from his upper body. Nearly residents were applying first aid to the victim until officers arrived.

The victim had received several stab wounds to his chest. Officers identified the victim as a CHD Clinician and he told them the suspect, 50-year-old Alfredo Rivera of Holyoke, is violent and that he, “is too dangerous, he tried to kill a cop… be careful.” The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center and expected to be okay.

Nearby witnesses told police Rivera had jumped into the rear of the victim’s vehicle and said “Are you ready to die?” They also said Rivera attacked the man with a knife multiple times.

Rivera was later found barricaded inside his apartment on Ivy Avenue. Police secured around the building and had residents leave the area for safety. Communication attempts were made between Rivera and officers but he refused to cooperate. Officers decided to force their way into the building. Upon entering, Rivera allegedly charged at two officers with a knife and Moriarty told 22News officers used lethal force to stop him. Rivera was knocked to the floor and then began to stab himself multiple times. Officers were able to disarm him, secure him, and then treat him for his wounds. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Rivera has been charged with:

Attempted Murder

A&B Dangerous Weapon-Serious Bodily Injury

Armed Assault to Murder (4 counts)

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Rivera was previously arrested in 2007 and prosecuted for attempting to murder a Holyoke Officer. Rivera struck the victim, Officer Guzman, in the face with a machete while Guzman was sitting in his police vehicle. Officer Guzman survived the attacked. Moriarty also told 22News Rivera has had a violent history dating back to 1990.