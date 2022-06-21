HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly breaking into a home on Center Street.

According to Captain Matthew Moriarty, around 1:30 a.m. officers were called to the home on Center Street for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. When officers arrived to the home, the victim said the suspect had left before they arrived and that he entered through a bathroom window that was accessible by a rooftop of the building.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was shared to other Holyoke officers patrolling the city and the vehicle was shortly found on Lyman Street. Officers attempted to conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle but the driver, 33-year-old Kevin Jusino of Holyoke, disregarded the officer, turned off his headlights and drove off at a high speed. Holyoke officers followed Jusino to Elm Street where he had stopped and attempted to exit the vehicle but was then arrested.

Jusino has been charged with: