Holyoke man arrested after police seize 1,500 bags of heroin, $257K in cash

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke was arrested after police found more than 1,500 bags of heroin and more than $250,000 in cash.

Springfield, Holyoke and State Police executed a search warrant around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home on Hampden Street in Holyoke, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Springfield Detectives assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) were previously investigating the home.

During the search warrant, police found more than 1,500 bags of heroin, a loaded firearm reported stolen from Wilbraham and cash inside the home. Police arrested 61-year-old Alvaro Flores of Holyoke. An additional search warrant on a safety deposit box found an additional $257,000 in cash.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Flores was arraigned in Holyoke District Court last Wednesday and has been charged with:

Heroin Trafficking 18-36 Grams

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property less than $1200

“I’d like to thank our partners, the Holyoke Police, the Massachusetts State Police and the CINRET Unit. When I created our Firearms Investigation Unit I promised to keep our Detectives in these Task Forces to investigate the major players in the drug trade,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. “This is a perfect example of utilizing shared resources to cripple a drug operation that preys on the most vulnerable individuals in our communities and really hurt them financially with this quarter-million dollar seizure.”

Holyoke Police Chief David R. Pratt stated, “A fine example of various agencies working together for the common good. The Holyoke Police are honored to have partaken in the multi-agency search of 963 Hampden with such great results. These investigations help us provide the protection of Holyoke citizens and continue our service to the City of Holyoke.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “Simply put, great and brave teamwork again from our public safety officials. I thank and commend Commissioner Clapprood, Captain Brian Keenan and our State Police and Holyoke Police Department partners for continuing to take this poison and guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods. I hope and pray that our courts back us up and keep this violent poison peddling offender locked up.”