HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested after a ShotSpotter was activated for shots fired on Dwight Street and Oak Street early Friday morning.
According to a news release from Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were notified of two shots recorded by the ShotSpotter at 650 Dwight St. and 195 Oak St. An officer made contact with a parked vehicle that was running and had its lights on and saw a gun with a flashlight attached to it in the vehicle.
Police seized a ghost gun and two spent casings. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Dereck Carattini, was arrested. He is charged with the following:
- Firearm without FID card, possess
- Firearm, discharge within 500 feet of building
- Ammunition without FID card, possess
- Firearm, store improper
- Firearm, carry without license loaded
- Destruction of property
A resident on Oak Street called the Holyoke police at around 9:15 p.m. to report that her bedroom window had a bullet hole in it. She told police that she did hear glass breaking at around 1:30 a.m. and thought it was a bottle breaking.
The Holyoke Police Department activated the ShotSpotter systems this week.