HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested after a ShotSpotter was activated for shots fired on Dwight Street and Oak Street early Friday morning.

According to a news release from Holyoke Police ​Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were notified of two shots recorded by the ShotSpotter at 650 Dwight St. and 195 Oak St. An officer made contact with a parked vehicle that was running and had its lights on and saw a gun with a flashlight attached to it in the vehicle.

Police seized a ghost gun and two spent casings. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Dereck Carattini, was arrested. He is charged with the following:

Firearm without FID card, possess

Firearm, discharge within 500 feet of building

Ammunition without FID card, possess

Firearm, store improper

Firearm, carry without license loaded

Destruction of property

(Holyoke Police Department) Dereck Carattini (Holyoke Police Department)

A resident on Oak Street called the Holyoke police at around 9:15 p.m. to report that her bedroom window had a bullet hole in it. She told police that she did hear glass breaking at around 1:30 a.m. and thought it was a bottle breaking.

The Holyoke Police Department activated the ShotSpotter systems this week.