HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An argument at Family Dollar on September 11 ended with one man in the hospital and another arrested.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, 65-year-old Ramon Nieves of Holyoke was arrested by police after they were called to a report of a stabbing around 1:00 p.m. at Family Dollar on 555 High Street. Officers say they found Nieves walking away from the area with a wound to his hand.

Nieves is being charged with the following.

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury

Armed assault with intent to murder

Police say the stabbing was the result of a verbal argument between Nieves and the victim. The victim was bleeding profusely as officers worked to stop the bleeding. Once paramedics arrived, he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.