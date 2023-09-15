HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the January 6 U.S. Capitol breach.

According to the FBI Boston Division, Christopher H. Keniley of Holyoke was arrested on four charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol breach and is allegedly seen in the building through several surveillance cameras and police bodycams.

Keniley is first seen outside the building recording the crowds and holding an American flag. Keniley is allegedly heard in footage shouting “Yeah the criminals are inside, go get them. Did anyone ask how Pelosi [could be] a $200 millionaire? She’s f****** corrupt, wake up! Jesus! What does it take?”

He can also allegedly be heard saying “We gotta get in there man, they aren’t going to listen to us,” as he pointed at the U.S. Capitol.

Later, Keniley is seen inside the U.S. Capitol with a large group of rioters still holding his American flag and cell phone. It is believed he was inside for roughly 10 minutes and then left through the same way he entered.

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

On February 2, 2023, Massachusetts State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Keniley for speeding. In May 2023, those troopers were interviewed by the FBI which identified Keniley as the same person as the images shared above.

Keniley has been charged with the following:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

There have now been 30 people arrested in the New England region by the FBI Boston Division. More than 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the riot nationally, which left dozens of police officers injured and halted Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory. Over 650 defendants have pleaded guilty. More than 600 have been sentenced, with over half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from three days to 22 years.