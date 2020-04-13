Holyoke man arrested for breaking and entering in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested after allegedly breaking and entering a home in West Springfield Saturday night.

According to West Springfield Police Department, officers were called to a home on Bacon Avenue for a reported breaking and entering where 58-year-old Jeffrey Luckern entered an occupied home with adults and children at 11 p.m. The caller told police the suspect left the residence through the front door of the home.

West Springfield police, with the help of state police and a state police dog found Luckern nearby while trying to hide in a wooded area. According to police the resident told police Luckern made his way to the second floor of the home before he was confronted and left.

Luckern was released on bail Friday on similar charges. Police say he is well known to the West Springfield Police Department and other police departments for similar charges. He is charged with the following: