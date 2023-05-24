HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man has been charged with the murder of a Chicopee man following a shooting on Lyman Street.

According to Hampden District Attorney Jim Leydon, 34-year-old James Carmenatty of Holyoke was arrested on Friday and has been charged with murder. He was arraigned and is currently being held without the right to bail.

On Saturday, May 13 around 1:32 a.m., Holyoke Police were called to the 100 block of Lyman Street following a ShotSpotter activation. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Jasell Camacho of Chicopee lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Camacho died from his injuries.

Carmenatty was privately taken to Holyoke Medical Center and was treated for a gunshot wound shortly after the shooting. Several days later, police obtained an arrest warrant for Carmenatty as the suspect in the deadly shooting.

He is due back in court on June 15.