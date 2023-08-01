CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested by Chicopee police Monday after failing to stop and leading police on a car chase into Springfield.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, around 2:30 p.m. on Monday a vehicle was seen on Front Street without a front license plate. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver accelerated in an attempt to get away.

The vehicle later crashed in the parking lot of the Liberty Street plaza in Springfield. The driver attempted to run away but was eventually caught and arrested. During the chase on foot, the man allegedly threw a fanny pack that contained narcotics.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

While the suspect was being booked, he allegedly provide a false name to police. He has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Caballero of Holyoke. Caballero is also wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s office for drug charges.

Caballero is facing the following charges: