HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested Friday by Springfield police after a large-capacity firearm was seized from his home.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield and Holyoke Police conducted a search warrant on a home on the 100 block of Linden Street in Holyoke around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

For the past several months, police have been investigating 18-year-old Josetto Johnson of Holyoke for possession of illegal firearms. During the search of his home, police seized a loaded firearm capable of holding 15 rounds of ammunition and additional ammunition.

Johnson was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm