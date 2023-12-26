HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested Friday by Springfield police after a large-capacity firearm was seized from his home.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield and Holyoke Police conducted a search warrant on a home on the 100 block of Linden Street in Holyoke around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
For the past several months, police have been investigating 18-year-old Josetto Johnson of Holyoke for possession of illegal firearms. During the search of his home, police seized a loaded firearm capable of holding 15 rounds of ammunition and additional ammunition.
Johnson was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)
- Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm
