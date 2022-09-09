HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect has been arrested for a murder that happened on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police, Holyoke Police Department, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested Victor Diaz-Torres, 23, of Holyoke on Thursday. He is suspected in the shooting death of Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee.

Diaz-Torres was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Thursday on a charge of Murder and was ordered held without the right to bail. His next court date is scheduled for October 12, 2022.

The Holyoke Police Department were called to a shooting in the area of 100-200 block of Nonotuck Street in Holyoke around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found Larkin suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.