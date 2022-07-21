HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting on North Summer Street Monday morning.

Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon said detectives received an arrest warrant Wednesday for the suspect. Officers from the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police located and arrested 32-year-old Alex Marrero of Holyoke around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Marrero is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Holyoke District Court.

The victim was identified on Wednesday as 33-year-old Richard Roman-Santiago of Holyoke. At around 2:11 a.m. Monday, Holyoke police received a 911 call for a report of a shooting in the area of the 30-40 block of North Summer Street.

When police arrived, Roman-Santiago was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by emergency medical personnel however, he later died due to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.