Holyoke man arrested for second time for allegedly stealing cars

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Holyoke man, who was previously charged with stealing a car in Holyoke, was arrested in Chicopee Thursday morning for allegedly stealing another car.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, Holyoke Police contacted Chicopee Police around 7:55 a.m. Thursday morning for a chase involving a stolen vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jamie Mercado.

Mercado was allegedly driving into Chicopee on Grattan Street when he parked the car at the Citgo on Grattan Street and ran from police.

Wilk said police were able to locate the suspect by Leary Avenue and arrested him.

On Saturday, Mercado was doing lawn work for a community service work release program and after completing the work he allegedly stole a police officer’s personal car from the police department lot and drove to Holyoke.

Mass State Police found him on Northampton Street and arrested him.

Wilk said Mercado is being charged with receiving stolen property over $1200 by Chicopee Police and is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for a police officer and other motor vehicle charges by the Holyoke Police Department.