SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested in Springfield Tuesday in connection with a stabbing and armed robbery at a Dunkin’.

According to Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the Dunkin’ at 805 Main Street around 11:00 a.m. for a report of a woman being stabbed. Members of the Crime Analysts in the Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) were able to locate a man walking down Main Street that matched the description of the suspect.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Deputies found the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Juan Rivera of Holyoke, and detained him. Springfield officers searched Rivera and found two knives in his possession, he was then arrested.

Rivera has been charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon – Serious Bodily Injury

Assault

The victim of the stabbing was taken to Baystate Medical Center but is expected to be okay.