CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested in Chicopee after it was discovered he had an warrant for his arrest in Vermont.

On Wednesday, April 26, a Chicopee officer conducted a traffic stop on Irene Street for a vehicle with a canceled registration. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Javon Calderon of Holyoke. Officers learned during the stop that Calderon also did not have a driver’s license.

The officer also discovered that Calderon had a warrant in Vermont and he was arrested. During an inventory check of his vehicle, a firearm was found under the driver seat. Calderon has been charged with the following: