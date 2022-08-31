SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested early Wednesday morning in Springfield on outstanding warrants.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6:45 a.m. the Warrant Apprehension Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 28-year-old Giovanni Burgos on Keith Street on three outstanding warrants including firearms charges and drug charges.

Police seized more than 200 bags of heroin, 11 grams of crack cocaine, and five grams of cocaine inside his fanny pack.

Giovanni Burgos is charged with the following: