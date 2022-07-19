HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arraigned in court Thursday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man found in the Connecticut River on July 3rd.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, a body was recovered from the Connecticut River in the area off of Catherine Street in Chicopee on July 3rd. During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered the body had a gunshot wound.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office Spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, a Holyoke Police Officer at the investigation provided detectives the details of a missing 18-year-old man from Holyoke. The victim was then identified as 18-year-old Elis Vizzcarrondo of Holyoke.

The murder was determined to have taken place at a home in the area of the 100 block of Clemente Street in Holyoke, according to the investigation conducted by detectives from the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, Holyoke police and Chicopee police.

Information lead to an arrest warrant for the murder suspect, 21-year-old Elijah Melendez of Holyoke. He was arrested on July 14 in connection with the murder. He was arraigned on a charge of murder on July 18 at Holyoke District Court and is being held without the right to bail. His next court date is scheduled for August 22nd.