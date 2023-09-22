HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested Thursday in Puerto Rico for a murder charge in connection to a shooting in June on Appleton Street.

Members of the United States Marshals Service arrested 22-year-old Aleq Rodriguez of Holyoke while he was in Puerto Rico following an investigation that developed probable cause for his arrest. He has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Edgar Soto-Irizarry of Holyoke on June 22.

Investigators had learned Rodriguez fled to Puerto Rico days after the homicide. The Hampden County District Attorney’s office and local police worked with Puerto Rico authorities to locate Rodriguez.

On June 22 around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block on Appleton Street for a shooting victim. Soto-Irizarry was found with gunshot wounds and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

The homicide is still being investigated by the DA’s Office and Holyoke Police.