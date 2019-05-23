Holyoke man arrested in Springfield, loaded firearm seized

Crime

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested in Springfield after allegedly being involved in an accident, a loaded firearm was seized. 

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday police arrested the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Jean Mercado after they stopped his truck on I-291.

Walsh said police were on Carew St. and Liberty St. when they saw a pickup truck that was involved in a previous accident.

Two additional officers went searching for the truck and located it on Nottingham Street where they saw it enter I-291 West from St. James Ave.

Walsh said officers pulled the vehicle over on I-291 near exit 3 and told Mercado to exit the car where he told officers he had a loaded gun in his pocket. Mercado didn’t have a license to carry.

Police seized the firearm and additional ammunition that was in a bag inside Mercado’s truck.

Jean Mercado is charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm without an FID card
  • Possession of ammunition without an ID
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant

Arrest Warrants:

  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • No inspection sticker
  • Arrest warrant
    • Threat to commit a crime
    • Annoying telephone calls/electronic communications 

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick