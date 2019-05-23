Holyoke man arrested in Springfield, loaded firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested in Springfield after allegedly being involved in an accident, a loaded firearm was seized.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday police arrested the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Jean Mercado after they stopped his truck on I-291.
Walsh said police were on Carew St. and Liberty St. when they saw a pickup truck that was involved in a previous accident.
Two additional officers went searching for the truck and located it on Nottingham Street where they saw it enter I-291 West from St. James Ave.
Walsh said officers pulled the vehicle over on I-291 near exit 3 and told Mercado to exit the car where he told officers he had a loaded gun in his pocket. Mercado didn’t have a license to carry.
Police seized the firearm and additional ammunition that was in a bag inside Mercado’s truck.
Jean Mercado is charged with:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card
- Possession of ammunition without an ID
- Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant
Arrest Warrants:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- No inspection sticker
- Arrest warrant
- Threat to commit a crime
- Annoying telephone calls/electronic communications
