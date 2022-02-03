Holyoke man arrested in West Springfield for drug trafficking

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke was arrested in West Springfield after an investigation related to drug trafficking.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, on Friday around 10:18 a.m. officers from the Narcotics Bureau along with the FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force and Hampden County District Attorney’s SAFE Unit arrested 37-year-old William Bermudez Serrano of Holyoke.

Police were given a search warrant for a room at the Express Inn at 1557 Riverdale Street. During the search warrant, Serrano was arrested at a traffic stop nearby and informed police were searching his hotel room. Inside the room, officer seized 20 grams of cocaine, 200 bags of heroin (marked Walking Dead and Chicago Bulls), $481 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Serrano has been charged with: