HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police arrested a man for animal cruelty on Sunday after witnesses stated they saw the man hit, throw, and drag a dog.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to the area of High Street and Jackson Street around 6:05 p.m. for two men abusing a dog. Officers found a Hispanic man, later identified as 31-year-old Douglas Robles of Holyoke, and began talking to him, while noticing his dog on a leash that was in a poor condition.

Witnesses reported to the police that they saw a Hispanic man allegedly hit a brown dog multiple times, throw the dog on the ground and drag it around by its collar. The suspect then picked up the dog and threw it onto the sidewalk by its collar. The witnesses claimed the dog was injured as it had difficulty getting back on its feet.

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Holyoke police arrested Robles and took the dog to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Shelter, where it is recovering. While waiting for the shelter to respond, officers bought the dog three cans of dog food and fed the dog.