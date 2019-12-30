1  of  8
Holyoke man arrested for heroin trafficking in North Adams

Crime

by: WWLP staff

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is facing drug charges after police seized heroin and cocaine during a traffic stop in North Adams Friday night.

According to State Police, a trooper stopped a vehicle for traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Main Street just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

After pulling over the vehicle, officers discovered the driver, 31-year-old Orlando Perez-Martinez of Holyoke, was driving with a suspended license.

During a search of his vehicle, officers found 25 grams of heroin and 9 grams of cocaine.

Perez-Martinez is charged with the following:

  • Heroin trafficking
  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Wrong-way operation
  • Operating after suspension

Perez-Martinez is being held on $5,000 bail awaiting his arraignment at North Adams District Court.

