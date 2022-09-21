SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested on Wednesday for sexual assault charges.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 7 a.m. 36-year-old Angel Cuba was arrested inside an apartment on Jackson Street in Holyoke on an arrest warrant for sexual assault charges. An investigation began several weeks ago on allegations of Cuba sexually assaulting a victim numerous times over the past several years.

He was booked in Holyoke and then process at the Springfield Police Headquarters on the following: