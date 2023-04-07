HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested Thursday for attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting on Main Street.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to the area of 898 Main Street around 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. The victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for their injuries. While in the area, officers were given a description of a red Porsche that was allegedly involved.

The vehicle was seen on High Street and led police on a car chase. The Porsche traveled at a high rate of speed on Hampshire Street when it crashed. The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Burgos of Holyoke, got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away.

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Holyoke Police searched the area and eventually found him hiding under a back porch. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Murder, attempted

Negligent operation of motor vehicle

License suspended, op mv with

Firearm in felony, possess

Stop for police, fail

Ammunition without fid card, possess

Machine gun, possess

Firearm, carry without license

Firearm, possess large capacity

Firearm, store improp large capacity

A&B with dangerous weapon

Moriarty says the victim is expected to be okay. A Glock 19 firearm was also seized as evidence and was equipped with a select fire switch and a high-capacity magazine with ammunition.