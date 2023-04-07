HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested Thursday for attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting on Main Street.
According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to the area of 898 Main Street around 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. The victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for their injuries. While in the area, officers were given a description of a red Porsche that was allegedly involved.
The vehicle was seen on High Street and led police on a car chase. The Porsche traveled at a high rate of speed on Hampshire Street when it crashed. The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Burgos of Holyoke, got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away.
Holyoke Police searched the area and eventually found him hiding under a back porch. He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Murder, attempted
- Negligent operation of motor vehicle
- License suspended, op mv with
- Firearm in felony, possess
- Stop for police, fail
- Ammunition without fid card, possess
- Machine gun, possess
- Firearm, carry without license
- Firearm, possess large capacity
- Firearm, store improp large capacity
- A&B with dangerous weapon
Moriarty says the victim is expected to be okay. A Glock 19 firearm was also seized as evidence and was equipped with a select fire switch and a high-capacity magazine with ammunition.