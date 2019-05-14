Holyoke man charged with cocaine trafficking

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 26-year-old Oscarlo Hernandez was stopped on Pine Street in Holyoke at 2:00 a.m. for driving with a defective headlight.

Hernandez was arrested after the trooper discovered his license had been revoked for being a habitual traffic offender and that he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Palmer District Court.

A search of Hernandez’s vehicle allegedly turned up 28 grams of cocaine.

He’s now facing the following charges:

Trafficking in cocaine

Operating a motor vehicle with license revoked as a habitual traffic offender

Equipment violation

Warrant

