Holyoke man charged with cocaine trafficking

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop early Monday morning.
According to Massachusetts State Police, 26-year-old Oscarlo Hernandez was stopped on Pine Street in Holyoke at 2:00 a.m. for driving with a defective headlight.
Hernandez was arrested after the trooper discovered his license had been revoked for being a habitual traffic offender and that he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Palmer District Court.
A search of Hernandez’s vehicle allegedly turned up 28 grams of cocaine.
He’s now facing the following charges:
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Operating a motor vehicle with license revoked as a habitual traffic offender
- Equipment violation
- Warrant
