HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke was indicted in Springfield for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 25-year-old Joseph Anthony Montaner-Vasquez was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is in state custody and scheduled for federal court in Boston at a later date.

On May 25th, Montaner-Vasquez was found in possession of a Glock 9-millimeter caliber pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition. He was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Montaner-Vasquez faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.