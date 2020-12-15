Holyoke man charged with murder for killing 15-year-old

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Walnut Street in Holyoke Saturday.

According to Hampden District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon, around 1:55 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 300 block of Walnut Street for a reported shooting where they located two victims.

Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center and one of the victims, a 15-year-old juvenile from Holyoke, died from his injuries.

According to Leydon, investigators quickly learned information on the suspected shooter and identified him as 22-year-old Angel Gonzalez of Holyoke. Investigators believed he left the state and they began working with Connecticut law enforcement agencies to locate the suspect.

On Monday, members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Apprehension Section pulled Gonzalez over on 1-91 north in Massachusetts and placed him into custody. He was then taken to the Holyoke Police Department where he was booked and charged with murder.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Holyoke Police Department, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating the murder.