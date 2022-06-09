SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an attempt to get away from officers, a Holyoke man allegedly drove recklessly, smashed into a police cruiser, and injured a Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 11:45 a.m. an officer witnessed a vehicle speeding on Birnie Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Tyler Scheurer of Holyoke, sped off nearly hitting the officer.

The officer saw the vehicle at a stop light and the driver again sped off once the light turned green. Springfield Police put out a BOLO on the vehicle, which was then seen five minutes later by a Sheriff’s Deputy on Avocado Street. When Scheurer saw officers approaching, he allegedly crashed his vehicle into the Sheriff’s cruiser several times, crashed into another vehicle, and ran over the Deputy’s foot, clipping his arm and leg while driving off.

Police say Scheurer was spotted getting onto I-91 North and then getting off on Main Street heading towards Chicopee. Scheurer then crashed his car into a curb around 3600 Main Street and attempted to run away but Springfield officers chased after him and were able to arrest him.

Scheurer will be charged with:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (3 Counts)

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Resisting Arrest

Failure to Stop for Police

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash (3 Counts)

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

The Sheriff’s Deputy was injured on his foot, leg, and arm but is expected to be okay.