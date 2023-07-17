SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun early Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 1:50 a.m. officers were called to the area of the 100 block of Northampton Street due to a ShotSpotter activation. No victims or property damage was found however, shell casings were discovered. During the investigation 43-year-old Juan Montano of Holyoke was arrested, who is allegedly responsible for firing the gun.

Juan Montano (Springfield Police Department) (Springfield Police Department)

Officers seized a large-capacity firearm and an additional large-capacity magazine after a search warrant was executed for the home Montano was in. He has previous convictions of firearms, ammunition, and cocaine distribution charges.

Juan Montano is charged with the following:

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 3rd Offense

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Possession of a High-Capacity Feeding Device/Magazine

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm Near a Minor (Two Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

The firearm was reported stolen out of Connecticut.