Holyoke man facing sexual assault charges in case involving 13-year-old girl

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is facing multiple sexual assault charges in Connecticut after a teenage girl reported to a hospital that she was assaulted Thursday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the accused, identified as 47-year-old Miguel Rivera, is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, illegal sexual contact with a victim less than 16, and threatening in the second degree.

On December 10, Enfield Police received a call from a local hospital about a 13-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by a non-family member who is known to her household.

The 13-year-old told police Rivera had told her “he would kill her mother and siblings if she told anyone.”

Rivera was held on a $150,000 bail and arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.