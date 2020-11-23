Holyoke man found dead in Vermont hotel shot to death, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Holyoke man found dead in a Rutland hotel room was shot to death and his death has been ruled a homicide, Vermont State Police said Monday.

The victim was identified as Jonathon Houghton, 35, of Holyoke. An autopsy determined Houghton died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police were called to the Quality Inn at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance. Officers found the body of the man who was later identified as Houghton.

No arrests have been announced.

Police say they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes