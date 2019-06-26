Holyoke man gets jail time for threatening to kill federal prosecutor

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man will spend more than four years in jail for threatening to murder a federal prosecutor.

According to the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Carlos Maldonado was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 30 months of which will be served concurrent to a federal sentence he is currently serving, and 20 months to be served consecutively. He will also serve three years of supervised release.

Back in May, Maldonado pleaded guilty to threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer in retaliation for the officer’s performance of his official duties.

The Justice Department said Maldonado admitted to sending a letter in March 2018, threatening the federal prosecutor in charge of prosecuting the charges against him. Maldonado also threatened the prosecutor’s family. He did this while awaiting trial on federal charges for cocaine distribution.

He was charged on April 26.