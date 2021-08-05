Holyoke man held without the right to bail for allegedly assaulting driver

Juan Rodriguez-Menier

Juan Rodriguez-Menier (Holyoke Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is being held without the right to bail after a dangerousness hearing in connection with assaulting a driver at the “X” intersection in Springfield.

According to Hampden DA’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Menier was arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court for an alleged assault during a verbal confrontation at the “X” intersection in Springfield on July 5.

The Commonwealth requested a dangerousness hearing that was held on Wednesday. A Springfield District Court Judge found Rodriguez-Menier to be dangerous and is being held without the right to bail.

Juan Rodriguez-Menier of Holyoke is charged with the following:

  • Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury (Shod Foot)
  • Armed Assault to Murder

Rodriguez-Menier is scheduled to be in court on September 1.

