NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded not guilty in connection with damaging more than a dozen headstones at a cemetery in Northampton.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Laurie Loisel told 22News 19-year-old Matthew James Dulude of Holyoke pleaded not guilty in Northampton District Court on Monday to the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Speeding

Possession of open containers of alcohol

Failure to wear a seatbelt

On Saturday at around 1:42 a.m. Northampton police were on patrol in the area of St. Mary’s Cemetary located on Bridge Road and saw a vehicle with heavy end front damage. Officers found the driver who allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for OUI liquor.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Road and the driver allegedly left the travel lane and crashed into the cemetery, striking and damaging 15 to 20 headstones.

Dulude is scheduled for a pretrial conference on June 13th.