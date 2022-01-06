Holyoke man pleads guilty for selling narcotics to undercover agent

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke pled guilty to distributing heroin and crack cocaine in Springfield Federal Court Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, 23-year-old Ronny Authier pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Authier allegedly sold heroin and crack cocaine to an undercover agent in September of 2019. 42 people were charged with federal drug and firearm offenses as part of an operation in Holyoke called “Operation Open Air.”

The charge of drug distribution and possession provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; James Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Office; Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood; and Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil L. Desroches of Mendell’s Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.