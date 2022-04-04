SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke pleaded guilty Monday to shooting and killing a Springfield man in 2019.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 23-year-old Edwin Hernandez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Hampden Superior Court.

The victim, 19-year-old Isaiah Ramos of Springfield, was found on June 11, 2019 lying in the road at the intersection of Liberty Street and Genesee Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

Hernandez was identified as a suspect and arrested the following day in Holyoke by members of the Springfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Violent Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshal’s Taskforce, Holyoke Police Department, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Hernandez is expected to be sentenced Tuesday morning to life in prison, per the plea agreement, with parole eligibility after 25 years.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “The excellent investigation by Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and my office’s Murder Unit led to a successful prosecution, directed by Assistant District Attorney Mary Sandstrom and appellate ADA Cynthia Payne. I would like to commend ADA Sandstrom and ADA Payne for their dedication and skillful work in securing this conviction, on behalf of Mr. Ramos’s loved ones.”