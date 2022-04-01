HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty to a cheating scheme that netted over $30,000 in illegal poker winnings at MGM Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Office of the Attorney General Maura Healey, between January 29, 2019, and February 14, 2019, 41-year-old Daniel Ruiz of Holyoke frequently went to MGM Springfield to play Four Card Poker. While playing poker, Ruiz repeatedly would ask dealers to break a high-value chip down into smaller chips. Ruiz then handed the high-value chip to the dealers and using sleight of hand, added to his existing bet in the game, increasing his winnings. This is known as “bet-capping.” He was ultimately caught when MGM saw him cheating at the game using their surveillance system.

Ruiz pleaded guilty on March 24 in Hampden Superior Court to:

One count of Larceny by Single Scheme

One count of Cheating and Swindling.

After the plea, Judge Edward McDonough ordered Ruiz to serve two years of probation with the condition that he pay $30,025 in restitution to the casino.

These charges were a result of a joint investigation between the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at MGM Springfield, and the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Detective Unit.