HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty to a cheating scheme that netted over $30,000 in illegal poker winnings at MGM Springfield.
According to a news release sent to 22News by the Office of the Attorney General Maura Healey, between January 29, 2019, and February 14, 2019, 41-year-old Daniel Ruiz of Holyoke frequently went to MGM Springfield to play Four Card Poker. While playing poker, Ruiz repeatedly would ask dealers to break a high-value chip down into smaller chips. Ruiz then handed the high-value chip to the dealers and using sleight of hand, added to his existing bet in the game, increasing his winnings. This is known as “bet-capping.” He was ultimately caught when MGM saw him cheating at the game using their surveillance system.
Ruiz pleaded guilty on March 24 in Hampden Superior Court to:
- One count of Larceny by Single Scheme
- One count of Cheating and Swindling.
After the plea, Judge Edward McDonough ordered Ruiz to serve two years of probation with the condition that he pay $30,025 in restitution to the casino.
These charges were a result of a joint investigation between the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at MGM Springfield, and the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Detective Unit.