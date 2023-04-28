A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on Thursday in Springfield federal court.

According to the Department of Justice, 25-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez of Holyoke pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Montaner-Vazquez was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2022.

On May 25th, Montaner-Vasquez was found in possession of a Glock 9-millimeter caliber pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition. He was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 25.