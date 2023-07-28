HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty in connection with drug and firearm offenses.
According to the Justice Department in Boston, 31-year-old Jonathan Mercedes was arrested on April 7, 2022 for possession with intent to distribute 60 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin and 59 grams of cocaine. Police seized a Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with nine rounds of .22 caliber ammunition and a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
Mercedes was in federal court in Springfield Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking felonies
He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16th.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.