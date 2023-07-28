HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty in connection with drug and firearm offenses.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 31-year-old Jonathan Mercedes was arrested on April 7, 2022 for possession with intent to distribute 60 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin and 59 grams of cocaine. Police seized a Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with nine rounds of .22 caliber ammunition and a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Mercedes was in federal court in Springfield Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking felonies

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16th.