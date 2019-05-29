Holyoke man pleads guilty to selling crack cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty in Springfield’s federal court on Tuesday to distributing crack cocaine.

The Department of Justice told 22News 36-year-old Pedro Colon-Amadeo pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Court documents say Colon-Amadeo distributed drugs in Holyoke between November 2017 and January 2018. He was arrested after a seven-month investigation into cocaine and heroin trafficking in Holyoke by members of the La Familia gang.

Colon-Amadeo faces up to 40 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Sept. 4.

