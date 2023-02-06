ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man has been sentenced to prison Wednesday following a guilty plea for two sexual assault charges involving a minor in a Hartford court.

Miguel Rivera of Holyoke pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the second degree of a victim under 16 and injury or risk of injury to a minor back in December. He was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.

According to the Journal Inquirer, Rivera pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal and was found twice incompetent to stand trial last year but was later determined to be competent for trial.

On December 10, 2020, Enfield Police received a call from a local hospital about a 13-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by a non-family member who is known to her household. The 13-year-old told police Rivera had told her “he would kill her mother and siblings if she told anyone.”