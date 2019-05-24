Holyoke man pleads guilty to threatening to kill federal agent

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to threatening to kill a federal agent.

According to the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Carlos Maldonado pleaded guilty on Wednesday, to threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer in retaliation for the officer’s performance of his official duties.

Maldonado was charged on April 26 and a sentencing date has been scheduled for June 19.

He is currently serving a 42-month federal sentence, a compilation of a 30-month sentence after he was convicted for cocaine distribution in 2016, and a consecutive 12-month sentence for violating the conditions of his supervised release before being convicted for heroin distribution in 2014.

If convicted on the charge of threatening to kill a federal agent, Maldonado could spend up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $25,000.

