HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was sentenced to prison Tuesday in a Connecticut court for unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez of Holyoke was allegedly involved in a shooting and fire-bombing incident in and around Springfield in the summer of 2021. Gonzalez was later arrested on September 3, 2021 at a hotel in Enfield. When arrested, he was in possession of two semiautomatic pistols.

In March, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearms by a felon and on Tuesday was sentenced to 66 months in prison, along with two years of supervised release.

Gonzalez has a criminal history involving convictions for felony drug, firearm and resisting arrested in Massachusetts.