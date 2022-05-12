SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Holyoke man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in the distribution of fentanyl.

Carlos Morales, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl in February. He was accused of distributing over 106,000 bags of fentanyl, considered to be one of the largest amounts of fentanyl packaged for delivery ever seized in Western Massachusetts.

Morales was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release.