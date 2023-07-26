HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the Department of Justice, 25-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez of Holyoke was in federal court in Springfield on Tuesday and sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in April.

In May 2022, Montaner-Vasquez was found in possession of a Glock 9-millimeter caliber pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition after he attempted to run from police. He was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.