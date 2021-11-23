Holyoke man tased after allegedly vandalizing Flat’s Market

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been arrested after his attempt to vandalize the front door of Flat’s Market in Holyoke.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Captain Matthew Moriarty from the Holyoke Police Department, officers were called to Flat’s Market on Ely Street Monday at around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a man with a hammer vandalizing the front door.

Police found 37-year-old Jorge Echevarria of Holyoke reportedly standing in front of the store with a hammer in his hand. Echevarria then allegedly approached police and began yelling at them. Police then ordered him to stop and drop the hammer. Echevarria reportedly continued toward the officers before being tasered an officer. Echevarria dropped the hammer and was arrested.

Echevarria was charged with the following: