Holyoke man to spend 10 months in prison for drug trafficking

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was sentenced Friday in Springfield Federal Court for drug possession and distribution charges.

According to the office of United States Attorney Andrew Lelling, 45-year-old Roberto Santiago was sentenced to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release for selling cocaine on September 30, 2019, in Holyoke.

The arrest was the result of a multi-agency investigation into heroin trafficking in Holyoke called “Operation Open Air.”

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, Colonel Christopher Mason Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police and Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo made the announcement Monday.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.