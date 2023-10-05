HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke will hold a news conference Thursday in response to a deadly shooting.

Wednesday afternoon, a pregnant woman was struck by a stray bullet while riding a bus on Sargeant Street resulting in the emergency delivery and death of her baby. Two suspects have been identified as Alejandro Ramos and Johnluis Sanchez of Holyoke.

“I want to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to the family.

I want the public to know that I am equally outraged and frustrated with these senseless acts of violence and illegal activity on our streets. I struggle with it every day attempting to offer a balanced solution. Quite frankly, I have lost my patience. I plan to work with all resources available to me to push this nonsense out of our city.

Thank you everybody for your patience during this very difficult time in our city.”

MAYOR JOSHUA A. GARCIA