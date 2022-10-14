HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Holyoke men are being held without the right to bail after a dangerousness hearing in connection with drug trafficking charges.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 22-year-old Francisco Marrero and 23-year-old Victor Colon were arrested on October 7th at an apartment on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke. Police seized approximately $250,000 worth of drugs:

20,165 bags of heroin weighing over 400 grams

1 kilogram of cocaine

Two AR-15 rifles

Three handguns

Over 20 magazines

$6,000

Marrero and Colon have been charged with narcotics trafficking class A (heroin) over 200 grams, narcotics trafficking class B (cocaine) over 200 grams, along with multiple firearms charges.

Both suspects were found dangerous during a hearing held in Holyoke District Court on Friday. They are being held without the right to bail and their next court date is November 14.

(Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

(Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Francisco Marrero (L) and Victor Colon (R) (Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni held a news conference on Wednesday to announce the recent arrest. He stated, “First and foremost I want to thank the members of my office’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and S.A.F.E Task Force, along with the Holyoke Police Department, under the leadership of Chief David Pratt, for their hard work and excellent investigation in arresting these suspects.” DA Gulluni went on to say,” Recently I stood with Mayor Joshua Garcia in front of Holyoke City Hall after a spike in homicides and violence in that city. My office, along with the Holyoke Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police, will continue our diligence and commitment to the safety of the city’s residents. We know there are a small number of people who seek to profit from addiction and violence; we will not tolerate it and will stand with the great majority of those in Holyoke who seek to lead peaceful and prosperous lives. ”